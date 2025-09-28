"What The Fuck Is Going On In Portland, Nancy?"

Get more from Nancy Rommelmann in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

The title question, asked of me over cocktails in Brooklyn in July 2020, by Tablet’s Jake Siegel. I was back in my former city within 24 hours and reported for many months about the protests and the mayhem, as many of you here know.

I have continued reporting on various issues in Portland, including Measure 110 and murder. I don’t think I’ll ever be off the Portland beat, nor do I want to be.

Drugs 1 - Oregon 0 Nancy Rommelmann · February 29, 2024 When I moved to Portland in 2004, the junkies in downtown's Pearl District, romanticized in Gus Van Sant's 1989 Drugstore Cowboy, had been replaced by farm-to-table restaurants and a flagship REI store. Portland was on the up, a media darling poised to become the next great American city. Read full story

Four months ago, a small contingent of Portlanders began demonstrating in front of ICE headquarters. The behavior has not always been great - lots of noise disturbing local residents, people in all-black bear-spraying videographers they feel are on the “other side.” That said, the numbers have been dwindling. Maxine Bernstein at the Oregonian posted a solid data-driven piece about that today.

Messaging and optics often count, alas, more than data. Want “the number of necessary troops in Portland is zero”?

portlandgovmayor A post shared by @portlandgovmayor

Want Portland as “war-ravaged”?

The only thing I can is give you the story as I find it and as people tell it to me, which I will be doing starting Tuesday. I can tell you now what I was just told: that several hundred National Guard will be moving in tonight or tomorrow. I was further told the action last night in front of ICE was subdued. Will it stay this way? I’ll let you know.

Share