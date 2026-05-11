James Verini on the Defining Atrocity of the Ukraine War

Nancy speaks with war correspondent James Verini, who reported from Ukraine about the devastating 2022 bombing of a theater in Mariupol housing 1500 refugees. James (and photographer Paolo Pellgrin) made his way to survivors of the bombing, and later tracked down every survivor he could find. The result is The Theater: Courage and Survival in the Defining Atrocity of the Ukraine War, a new book that tells stories of ordinary people—students, actors, metal workers, a doctor, a cook—called upon to do extraordinary things.

The Theater is cinematic (calling Christopher Nolan!) and horrifying, beautiful and essential, a battle between freedom and authoritarianism that Russia is determined to win—and Ukraine more determined not to lose.

“You had the fact that this theater represented Ukrainian culture and the dream of an independent Ukraine,” says James. “On the dark opposite side of that, it represented what Putin and Russia were trying to wipe out, the idea that there is such a thing as Ukrainian culture, that there is such thing as a Ukrainian language... The theater was, if not exactly a metaphor, then the perfect setting for this kind of story, of a young republic now barely more than 30 years old that was fighting for its life.”

(Sarah was unable to sit in on this episode, but she’ll be listening!)

Also discussed:

On why first-person war books should be under 200 pages

A “glandular nostalgia” for the Soviet Union

When you’re reporting overseas, “someone is always going to think you’re CIA”

One advantage to not speaking the local language

“You can’t do what I do and care about money”

Nancy gives thanks for Reason’s editorial freedom

How James covered up the smell of pot smoke back in the day

Nancy: still not Jewish!

The Nazi high command was “a cabal of mediocrities”

Salad days at Vanity Fair

Plus, props for reporters William Langewiesche and Evan Wright, what to eat if you want to be a competitive eater, a great audiobook on New York City excesses in the ‘90s, and much more.

Pre-order The Theater, out on May 19. Also on May 19, James will be in conversation with recent Smoke guest Sebastian Junger. Tickets here.

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Nancy note to self: Less ambition when flipping salmon will forestall another armpit burn