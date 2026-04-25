Jake Siegel talks about his new book The Information State, which explores how government and technology joined forces over the past century to squash dissent. Siegel is an editor at Tablet, an original thinker with great writing chops (our kinda guy), and he talks with Nancy and Sarah about the tools of information warfare he saw while serving in Iraq …
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Jake Siegel on The Information State
The author and Tablet editor talks about his new book, an absorbing history of governmental subterfuge, and how fighting in the war on terror shaped him, and our current moment.
Apr 25, 2026
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