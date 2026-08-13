Make More Pie

Make More Pie

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Peter Blauner's avatar
Peter Blauner
6dEdited

Particularly disturbing, because the Renee Good and Alex Pretti deaths don't seem to have impressed ICE with the importance of training agents to have self-control.

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1 reply by Nancy Rommelmann
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T_rad
5d

Nancy, you reached out to me after my home was vandalized in 2021 by antifa/BLM. Beyond your superb writing of which I was a fan before this I will always remember that kind gesture. For a brief moment I attempted to report on the protests that were occuring in my city. I want to several and some absolutely devolved. What fascinated me though was how well organized ANTIFA and BLM were. That had clearly defined roles. The protesters at the center. Cyclists to block traffic. Green hats on the periphery to get names for bail later. The leader strategically in the mix, but kept separate for safety. Thank you for your insight on this and so many other topics that have nothing to do with woke or protests at all.

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