Welcome to all new Make More Pie subscribers, I am wishing you a Happy Thanksgiving, including the person who emailed to immediately unsubscribe because this newsletter is not exclusively about baking pies (though it also is!). It’s a metaphor, anyway…

It’s been a busy editorial week for yours truly, starting with my take on You Can See Everything, the documentary on Theranos founder and now federal prisoner Elizabeth Holmes, for Commentary Magazine (“On a Clear Day, You Can See a Sociopath”). The Wall Street Journal ran my review of the new memoir by Jane Wiedlin, of Go-Gos fame, “TMI: Memoirs of a Go-Go.” An Opinion piece in the Washington Post, “The Next Great American City That Wasn’t,” about the on-going troubles in Portland, Oregon (where I lived from 2004-2019) drew a lot of big feelings. No surprise there. One main comment was about the article’s subtitle—”Portland, Oregon, is stuck in a death spiral that the city government has been unable to stop.” While writers often do not write their own headlines, as I did not write this one, I agree with it, as opposed to the now scores of people who have commented that in fact city government is “unwilling.” Yes and no. There’s a lot of in-fighting, with those representatives trying to hew a more centrist line unable to out-struggle those pulling left. Do I sometimes think more former city is steering itself right into the shoals? Yes. Is it theirs to do? Also yes. I find Portland’s (d)(r)evolution endlessly fascinating and sense I will continue to write about this hot coal for a while.

We rounded out a busy week with “I Posed for Richard Avedon” for the Free Press. The lede:

It was fall 1984. I was recovering from pneumonia in my childhood bedroom after the unheated loft I lived in flooded. I was 23. I had a $5-an-hour catering job, an eating disorder, and a secret I thought should be obvious to anyone: that I was destined to become a movie star. It was during a coughing fit that Dave came into my bedroom. “Dick Avedon is going to shoot you,” he said. Um, okay. Did I have time to wash my hair first? David Levine, caricaturist for The New York Review of Books, had been my stepfather since I was 15. He was the best breakfast conversationalist ever, debating whatever was in the Times that morning and savaging or celebrating those politicians later with his pen. Dave was a red diaper baby who grew up in Flatbush, Brooklyn. His friends came from similar backgrounds, Depression-era kids from Queens and the Bronx who shot to the top of the art world. Jules Feiffer was a regular visitor to our apartment. At 16, I modeled one night a week for Daniel Schwartz’s painting class, after which Danny would put me in a cab, hand me a $20 bill, and call me, “My little Lauren Hutton”…

Subscribe here or at the Free Press to read the rest.A happy holiday to all, with much delicious pie xx