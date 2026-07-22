Yesterday, New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani said he was calling on the U.S. to arrest Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a “war criminal,” when Netanyahu next comes to New York to address the UN Assembly. This is an attempt to make good on one of his campaign pledges. It was also a bullshit flex, which Mamdani well knows: the NYC police have no authority to arrest the Israeli leader. Nevertheless, it was a chunk of bloody meat to his base, anti-Israel sentiment being one of their main sources of emotional calories.

I find this all pretty disgusting, and juvenile. There was a moment there when I thought Mamdani possessed an interesting charisma. I no longer do. I think he as mercenary a politician as I have seen, smiling in your face (the smile is really bugging me these days) while choosing not to do what the city actually needs. As my friend Liz Wolfe put it in today’s Reason Round-Up:

“I am just not interested in Mamdani's performativeness. As unsexy as it may feel to him, I would rather my mayor figure out how to keep the streets clean, how to streamline permits for new housing, and how to make the subways run on time than waste energy and political will on stunts like this one.”

I am also going to make a prediction: the country’s new taste for DSA leadership, which looks star-studded right now, is already on the wane. The pitches to the young—free health care! free babysitting! I jumped in a pool, in my suit!—are about vibes, and vibes shift. Maybe Mamdani et al change their messaging, maybe they mature, but then, they’re losing the vibes-only vote.

As recent readers/listeners here know, I was disturbed when three Mamdani-backed candidates won their races last month.

Waking Up in a Socialist(ist) City Nancy Rommelmann · Jun 24 By 7:30 this morning, I had to get out of the house and walk it off, “it” being the Democratic primary wins last night of three Mamdani-backed candidates: Brad Lander, Darializa Avila Chevalier (whose full name I did not know in the audio) and Claire Valdez. Listen now

In the days following, I interviewed several Jewish New Yorkers, to see how they were feeling about possible new leaders who openly called for the abolishment of Israel as well as having strong ties to anti-Zionist groups. Below is my interview with Debra, a retired New York City public school teacher for the deaf and disabled. It has been lightly edited for length and flow:

Nancy: How did you feel, waking up to find three Mamdani-backed candidates, two of whom are vocally anti-Zionist had won their primaries?

Debra: Where do I begin? I am not letting that man push me out of my city. When he won the election, I was not shocked, but I was surprised. I have to say that the number of Jewish people who said they supported him and voted for him shocked me. And my opinion is that they were making uneducated decisions.

I am a 23-year veteran of the New York City Department of Education. I got out toward the end of COVID because it was becoming more of a hostile environment. I personally did not feel overt antisemitism, but I am in a Facebook group with educators, retired educators, mothers of children in the system, and they are all fighting antisemitism. There was a sharp escalation [after] October 7th.

I was teaching Hebrew school then, working with third graders and fourth graders. We were having conversations about Israel and being Jewish and and the stories that they came in with after school about antisemitism in their elementary schools opened my eyes.

We discussed October 7th. One remark from an eight-year-old said was, “We don’t have to worry about Israel anymore because everybody’s dead there.” I mean, that just stays in my mind, as do the kids who said things like, “Oh, this girl said to me, I’m not going to be your friend anymore because you’re Jewish or because you have some connection to Israel and they kill babies there…”

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