How was 2020 for you? There was the pandemic, and the risking of alienation from your friends/family/livelihood if you did not immediately and visibly ballyhoo the woke-ism of the day, which, if you were living in Portland, Oregon, included watching your city devolve into 100+ nights of anarchy you were expected to ratify, lest you be branded a racist or white supremacist or Trumpt-ard or pro-police. This led to murder in the streets, as some of us predicted it would.

Part of this may be an insider’s view of the culture. “What’s cancel culture?” one of my mother’s caretakers asked last year, when I’d mentioned an incident thereof. A good reminder that the world I am seeing is in many ways a small sliver of the world at large.

That said, this world has a disproportionate influence on the culture, the New York Times and other large media outlets transmitting the messages they feel are right today into our homes and smartphones. Remember this chyron?

Before I start dishing on the Times, let me offer some props, in that they asked me to write an Opinion piece on Kenosha. A clip from “Kenosha, Portland, and the Lies We Must Leave Behind”:

The violence in Kenosha was part of a familiar pattern. In cities across America, amid the upswelling of peaceful protest against racism and police brutality there were repeated episodes of rioting, looting and vandalism. This pattern was polarizing: Each act of violence, each injured participant or bystander, further entrenched the conviction that something was very, very wrong with the other side. I was at the time reporting from the streets of Portland, Ore., covering the nightly rampages over the course of five months: the setting of fires at police stations and offices, the smashing of storefronts, the battling with forces the Trump administration had sent to protect the federal courthouse. It was an ecstatic experience for some of those young rioters, to be free after months of Covid sequestration, to be taking it to Mr. Trump’s goons and the police, to be, by their lights, able both to save the world and to experience a nightly spurt of relief. But every morning the streets looked worse, the ideals for which the non-peaceful protesters believed they were fighting not any closer, in fact not in evidence at all. It was often broken glass and ashes, and the riots would happen for 100 nights running and on into 2021. More than once, I heard people refer to what was going on as Groundhog Night, and I wondered, more than once, if anything would shake them from their mission, such as it was. I also wondered when the media was going to do what I felt was our job to do: Report what we saw as clearly and calmly as we could, in order to give the public the information they needed to be informed, form their own opinions and make rational choices.

That the journalist must report clearly and calmly is to me an unshakeable mandate, one that starting around 2014 seemed to be seen as increasingly optional. I cannot say whether people in media knew where this would lead, knew how quickly standards would erode until many of us felt we were living in Bizarro World.

I’ve had a chance, in the past few weeks, to have on my podcast Pamela Paul, former New York Times Book Review editor and Opinion writer, and Andy Mills, co-creator of the Times’ show The Daily. Both were shown the door at the Times…