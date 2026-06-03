It’s not all anarchy and elder scams around here, we—my Smoke ‘Em If You Got ‘Em podcast partner Sarah Hepola and I—also get around to current events, as we did on today’s episode, “Graham Platner and the Sexting Scandal Nobody Can Agree On.”

From the show notes:

Graham Platner is not having a good week. Nancy and Sarah discuss the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate whose high-profile campaign hit yet another snag with recent revelations of sexting. But wait: What kind of sexting? And is sexting “cheating”? We debate these topics, along with the old Nazi tattoo issue (which gets surprisingly heated), whether authenticity and politics can coexist, and if Sarah is just a hopeless moral-relativist degenerate (probably).

Also discussed:

Nancy shows off her scar

Shit going down at 60 Minutes

Nancy mispronounces Scott Pelley’s last name, multiple times

Sarah mispronounces Ross “Douthat,” mostly as a troll to get him on the pod

The Democrat’s dude problem just got a … dude problem

American morality is a confusing mess

Do blowjobs count as sex? The debate!

Anti-rape … underwear?

Trump, the heavyweight champ of indiscretion

But how DOES a man have sex with an octopus?

What is a “New York Knick,” anyway?

Fuck a dead chicken: cool or nah?

Plus, Nancy says “swatsticker,” Sarah claims the title of king idiot, Lolita in a post-#MeToo era, and more!

For more, head on over - and subscribe!

Smoke 'Em If You Got 'Em

Share