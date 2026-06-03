Graham Platner and the Sexting Scandal Nobody Can Agree On
Nancy and Sarah debate the embattled Democratic candidate's list of misdeeds and wonder: Is sexting cheating? Can authenticity and politics even co-exist? Also: "60 Minutes" on fire.
It’s not all anarchy and elder scams around here, we—my Smoke ‘Em If You Got ‘Em podcast partner Sarah Hepola and I—also get around to current events, as we did on today’s episode, “Graham Platner and the Sexting Scandal Nobody Can Agree On.”
From the show notes:
Graham Platner is not having a good week. Nancy and Sarah discuss the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate whose high-profile campaign hit yet another snag with recent revelations of sexting. But wait: What kind of sexting? And is sexting “cheating”? We debate these topics, along with the old Nazi tattoo issue (which gets surprisingly heated), whether authenticity and politics can coexist, and if Sarah is just a hopeless moral-relativist degenerate (probably).
Also discussed:
Nancy shows off her scar
Shit going down at 60 Minutes
Nancy mispronounces Scott Pelley’s last name, multiple times
Sarah mispronounces Ross “Douthat,” mostly as a troll to get him on the pod
The Democrat’s dude problem just got a … dude problem
American morality is a confusing mess
Do blowjobs count as sex? The debate!
Anti-rape … underwear?
Trump, the heavyweight champ of indiscretion
But how DOES a man have sex with an octopus?
What is a “New York Knick,” anyway?
Fuck a dead chicken: cool or nah?
Plus, Nancy says “swatsticker,” Sarah claims the title of king idiot, Lolita in a post-#MeToo era, and more!
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Please leave the animals (dead or alive) alone. Especially like that!!!🤢