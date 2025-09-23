Because I reported so extensively from Portland during the 2020/2021 mayhem - and also because I lived in the City of Roses from 2004 - 2019 - I always have one eye on what’s happening on the ground. The past few months have not been great. While there is nothing like the mass - of humans, of destruction - we saw post-George Floyd, the protests in from ICE headquarters are of the same caliber: loud, messy, profane. I have some theories about who’s on the streets - you will be able to read about that for several publications, plus stuff I will post here - and just how dangerous it might be.

This was shot a few nights ago, by my friend Chelly (whom I’ve reported extensively with), and while it probably looks gnarly, to my eye, it’s only half concerning.

Half because it’s the usual performance: yelling, throwing, pushing, trying to intimidate. I realize it’s may sound cocky but when you’ve been around these scenes scores of nights, it’s hard to get scared. Not to say it’s not intimidating! But it almost never escalates past a sort of brattiness gone nuclear.

But there’s the other half, the unpredictable people who may have zero opinion about what ICE is or is not doing, they only know there’s a clot of people who appear to be fucking shit up night after night after night, and that they want in on it, for their own reasons. Here, there can be violence, unpredictable violence, not by the mob - though obviously that spark can be lit - but by lone wolves. I wrote recently about Michael Reinoehl and his bid for glory, which resulted in the murder in cold blood of Aaron “Jay” Danielson.

It is also the case that the young man screaming at me in this video later that day swung a metal rob at my head, and several years later, murdered his infant son.

These are the exceptions. Most protesters are young, their energy both proscribed and diffuse. I’ve also gotten pretty good at knowing where to stand and not stand, how to not get stampeded. I will, per usual, be speaking with people on different sides of the protests, including the protesters; maybe a few will speak with me, will tell me their hopes and intentions rather than just shouting. One can hope!

