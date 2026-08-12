Make More Pie

Make More Pie

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Laura's avatar
Laura
7dEdited

I was going to write a snarky comment about spending that much money for a pie. Until I remembered that I used to mercilessly haze my college daughter for spending $23 on a strawberry smoothie at Erewhon. . . then I tried it and now I spend $46 for two strawberry smoothies at Erewhon every time I visit her because I don't want to share mine

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c_m's avatar
c_m
7d

I love pie. I used the make it often as a poor college student. I didn't even have a pastry cutter or rolling pin. Just a bowl, a knife to cut in the lard and a can of tomato soup I used to roll out the dough. Pie is easy and cheap. And even if your crust half falls apart when you transfer it to a dish, it is still delicious.

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